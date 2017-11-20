From the Mayor’s Desk

Hi… Well last week was a busy week. The committees have been working on their budgets. The budget will not be passed until Nov. 27, 2017 at the council meeting. Just so you know there can be changes made to the budget during that meeting prior to the resolution being passed. I will give you just a little history on the city’s past tax rates: 2008 – $8.81, 2009 – $8.66, 2010 – $8.62, 2011 $8.46, 2012 $8.43, 2013 – $8.44, 2014 – $8.43, 2015 – $8.46, 2016 – $8.48, 2017 – $8.51. At this time the council is looking at a tax rate figure of $8.76 if they pass what is currently in front of them, we will see what they decide. Because of the new assessments for 2017 some residents and businesses taxes for the City portion of the tax bill will go up and some will go down.

At the council meeting last Monday night DPW Director Mike Pepin had given me his letter of retirement as of Dec. 31, 2017. Mike has been here thirty years or more and we wish him all the best in his retirement. The personnel committee had met the Friday evening prior to council to discuss how we should proceed with filling this position. The committee decided it was best to present it to the whole council so everyone would have input into how we would fill this position. This was brought up at the council meeting for discussion. Mike has an engineering degree which has been beneficial to the city. This came up in the discussion and he also presented the current job duties of the DPW Director and what duties would require someone to have an engineering degree. Before we hired Mike we had McMahon do our engineering where it was required. The council decided they wanted time to think this over so they scheduled a special council meeting for Dec. 6 at 4:00 p.m. It’s not much replacement time but at this time we have John Schoen who has and can pretty much run the department.

Public properties met and approved sending a resolution forward to the council for approval to work with the DNR to revise the Industrial Park wetland area. The council approved this resolution so we will be moving ahead with that. The committee also wanted to move ahead with marketing the five areas on Main Line Drive that the city owns so I have been working on that. The pallet factory has put a proposal forward to the council to purchase that area and the council will be considering that also.

The city will again be picking up leaves next Monday Nov. 27 provided we do not get a heavy snow fall. You may rake your leaves to the curb until then.

I hope you have a very Happy Thanksgiving and can share it with your friends and family.

Mayor Judy Schuette