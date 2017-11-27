Hope and healing

Seymour Chiropractic, S.C. welcomes new chiropractor

By Nancy Cipollone

Reporter

SEYMOUR — As a young girl, Jennifer Schueler always knew she was going to have a future in the medical field. Her love of sports and lifestyle on a horse ranch helped direct her future path, as did her migraines.

After years of dealing with migraines, the time came when Schueler couldn’t tolerate the discomfort and sought the help of a chiropractor. “When I had my first chiropractic adjustment I had good results,” explained Schueler, “I stopped getting migraines.” That was her ah-ha moment when she realized the chiropractic field was the direction she wanted to pursue.

The Black Creek native attended UW-Platteville and furthered her education at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa. “As a student, I was so anxious to start my profession immediately but I knew it would be a process.” As excited as Schueler was to strive toward her future, she realized that there was one penalty that came along with her journey: missing her family. “When I made my move to Iowa, I realized how much I missed my mother and siblings.”

After college and having a stint as an intern, Schueler’s roots were pulling her back home. “I really like small community living — everybody is friendly,” said Schueler, “I always wanted to work in a small community.” There are advantages to practicing in a small community Schueler explained, “I like the ability to concentrate on my patients — I have an intimate working relationship with my patients in a smaller community.”

November 2017 brought Schueler closer to home as she joined the staff of Dr. Wade Skogman in Seymour. “We needed another chiropractor,” said Skogman, “now we have the ability to schedule new patients at a faster rate.”

Schueler reflects on how her job gives back to her, “I am connected to my patients. The ability to make them feel better and their overall appreciation for my work — it’s a good feeling. It’s a rewarding job.

How does Schueler describe her field? Noninvasive, therapeutic and rewarding — with the emphasis on noninvasive. “We give manual adjustments,” Schueler said. “We use our hands, not instruments.”

Skogman adds to that, “Dr. Schueler is a very smart and caring person. I know she cares. That is probably the most important thing to me — I trust her with my patients.”

Pregnant women and babies play a large role with the experienced doctor. Schueler shared a memorable experience with a pregnant client, “I had a client that was struggling to conceive for 10 years. The couple went through so many treatments to try to get pregnant with no luck.”

The couple decided to go to a chiropractor as a last glimpse of hope to become pregnant, thinking it would help with the mechanics of getting pregnant. Schueler adjusted her client for a couple of months. The good news: her client announced her pregnancy. The bad news: the client did not name the baby after the good doctor.

Keeping mobility in people’s joints is a goal for Schueler, “We want to make sure our clients can run around with their grandchildren when they are 80-years-old.”

What lies ahead for Schueler? The best of both worlds according to her. Humans are not the only ones who experience aches and pains. Animals experience symptoms as well, “mobility is usually a need that an animal experiences,” explained Schueler. She emphasized it’s not just dogs — horses and cows, too. Given her passion for animals and her skills as a doctor, she already has her next step in life planned: an animal chiropractor. Something she plans on pursuing. The first step: going back to college…again.

Schueler lives in Pulaski with her dog, Ruger.



Dr. Jennifer Schueler is the new chiropractor at Seymour Chiropractic, S.C.

– Photo by Nancy Cipollone



Dr. Schueler adjusts 18-month-old, Rylyn Hanson. Rylyn and twin brother, Jace, go to the chiropractor for adjustments. Photo by Nancy Cipollone