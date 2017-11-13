Jon Murphy Seymour Community High School 2017 WBCA Hall of Fame Inductee High School Coach

Jon Murphy was born and raised in Howard, Wisconsin. As a high school athlete he participated in track and field, cross country and basketball at Bay Port High School. After high school, Jon attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where he majored in English and Physical Education. He earned his Master’s Degree at St. Scholastica.

It was at UW-La Crosse where he teamed up with Rollo Taylor. Rollo was a longtime UW-La Crosse professor and basketball assistant who served as mentor to many La Crosse student athletes. Coaching under Rollo Taylor set a young coach on his path. In 1987, Jon was hired at the age of twenty-three to teach high school English and to lead the boys’ basketball program at Seymour Community High School.

In 1990, Jon married Lucy DeMuth and a family soon followed. Alaina was born in 1991 and Bridget in 1994 followed by two sons, Jack 1997 and Riley 2001. Lucy is also in education, employed as a school social worker in the Green Bay public school system. The Murphy family truly grew up together in the gym. Basketball was a family affair. Total support from Lucy and the kids allowed Jon the time and space to chase his passion through the child rearing ages, the middle and high school years and now as his children head off to college and careers.

When Jon arrived in Seymour, the then “Indians” had not achieved a winning season in their 19 year affiliation with the Bay Conference. The school mascot’s name would soon change to the “Thunder” and a new era of Seymour basketball was ushered in. In 1993 the Thunder made their first appearance in 60 years at the WIAA state tournament. In 1997 Seymour won its first ever WIAA state basketball championship with a perfect 27-0 record. State titles followed in 2001 and 2006. Perhaps one of the most amazing runs in WIAA history is the Seymour Thunder’s seven consecutive WIAA Division 2 state championship game appearances from 2000 – 2006. Coach Murphy currently sits in 6th place on Wisconsin’s All-time High School coaching wins list with a 571-168 record. Coach Murphy is extremely proud of the numerous Bay conference, regional, sectional and state titles.

Coach Murphy has always felt that he received uncompromising support from the Seymour school district. In addition to longtime athletic directors, Giz Herbst and Mark Zahn, Jon would like to recognize his amazing staff. First he recognized Coach Tom Wilson (29 years) who has shared the same bench since day one. In addition, Troy Cornell (27 years) and Todd VanDeHei (19 years) have given the Thunder program a level of stability few high school’s possess. All have poured their lives into Seymour basketball. The Thunder success was truly a shared journey!

Coach Murphy is humbled by the recognition. Jon has always felt like he was the right guy in the right place. Seymour was the perfect match from the start. There was not a lot of interest in the coaching position and he was an eager twenty-three year old with just a vague notion of what he was getting in to. Coach Murphy has always felt his greatest talent lies in his ability to teach little kids the game he loves. It is this love and passion for the sport that has allowed this rural Northeastern Wisconsin community to, year in and year out, put forth some of the state’s top teams. Coach Murphy is proud to share this award with his family, assistant coaches, former players and the multitude of loyal thunder fans.

Congratulations, Jon as the WBCA welcomes you into their 2017 Hall of Fame as a “High School Coach.”