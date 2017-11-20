Kids’ Christmas at the museum will be held from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. The theme is “A Magical Christmas.” The upstairs of the museum is decorated in a cartoon character theme. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus have wrapped 92 presents that they will hand out to children accompanied by their parents.

Children have the opportunity to participate in Christmas crafts, play with vintage toys, and enjoy Christmas treats. Several Christmas trees add holiday ambiance along with several electric trains and a variety of toys. Every child will be able to select a surprise gift as long as the gifts are available.

All children must be accompanied by a parent. There is no admission charged to visit the museum.

