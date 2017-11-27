Lady Thunder strong second half puts away Trojans

After a sloppy first half, the Seymour Thunder girls hoops squad got refocused and played their non-conference game against Green Bay Southwest the way they know how to play.

They would pull away in the second half with a 84-65 win.

Seymour led the Trojans at the half 36 – 23, but unforced turnovers frustrated second year coach Robert Kuchta.

“We were a little selfish,” he said. “I reiterated to the girls to share the basketball.”

He added in the second half they were a little more crisp and more focused.

“We appeared a little slow, however, we still scored 84 points.

“We got a high ceiling with this group. High expectations. Can certainly improve on a lot of aspects.”

Leading Seymour was senior Hailey Oskey with 24 points. She was one of five scorers in double figures.

Senior Aubrey Buchholtz returns one year after tearing her ACL early last season. She provided 16 points from inside the paint and outside the perimeter.

“She was missed last year,” Kuchta said. “She worked her tail off.”

He likes her ability to score inside and at the free throw line.

“She opened things up for the other kids,” Kuchta added.

Also chipping in on the offensive end was Raven VandenLangenberg with 12. Brooke Veldt scored 11 and Jenna Krause added 10 points.

Trojan sophomore guard Jaddan Simmons. Simmons got a game high 29 points but the Seymour defense was able to keep the other scorers in check.

“We did a good job not allowing second shots when they missed,” Kuchta said.

Seymour was 13-of-15 from the free throw line.



Junior forward Brooke Veldt of the Seymour Lady Thunder shoots over two Southwest defenders during their 84-65 home non-conference win on Tuesday, November 21. – Photo by Keith Skenandore