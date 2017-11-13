Oskey signs with UWGB



Hailey Oskey signs her letter of intent to UW Green Bay with her parents Chad and Heather and brother Dakota on Thursday, November 9. – Photo by Linda Titel

Senior Hailey Oskey signed a letter of intent on Thursday, November 6 to UW Green Bay for basketball.

Family and friends, teachers, students and coaches attended the signing.

Ryan Spaulding, athletic director congratulated Hailey on her basketball accomplishments and Coach Bobby Kuchta brought up her willingness to learn, her great attitude and her commitment to the game although he has only been her coach since last year. He said, “She is very coachable and a true role model for her teammates.”

Hailey thanked her parents for their time and effort they made to support her in basketball and she said they were there for every game.

She started to tear up as she spoke about her brother Dakota who was always there for her not only in basketball but in her life, making her a better person.

Hailey thanked her teachers, coaches, team-mates, extended family and friends and the University of Green Bay as well as she looks forward to her last year of high school basketball and her future at Green Bay.

Her family is very proud of her.