Remembering those who served

Shiocton School District recognizes Veterans Day

By Nancy Cipollone

Reporter

SHIOCTON — The eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, an armistice of The Great War occurred. It was the war to end all wars.

Armistice Day is also known as Veterans Day.

Local veterans gathered at the Shiocton School for breakfast and a program on Nov. 10, 2017, a program that involved the entire school district.

Smiles, handshakes and hugs were evident as people entered the cafeteria for breakfast. Before the meal was served, words of thanks and gratitude were expressed by the students. A homemade morning meal was served on artistic place mats colored by the elementary school students.

Service with a smile was the theme among the high school volunteers. On the menu were baked eggs, cheesy hashbrowns, monkey bread and plenty of refills on the coffee — that kept the volunteers on their toes.

Cloie Rose, student volunteer, shared her thoughts, “It makes me feel good to give back to those who gave everything for us.”

“I’m proud to give back to those who served us, added Selina Enders, student volunteer. “My grandfather was in the war…it means a lot to give back.”

The breakfast floor was a non-stop hustle and bustle but no one had the mindset that this was work; it was giving back. The cafeteria echoed of clinking silverware, sipping of coffee while military stories were exchanged between the veterans.

Robert Dieck, an Army veteran, attended the morning program. “I was drafted at the age of 18,” said the 68-year-old vet. Dieck spent one year in Kentucky and a year in Vietnam — ending his military term as a sergeant. “While in Vietnam, we experienced attacks on our base.” Adding a dose of humor, Dieck said, “The food wasn’t too good overseas. However, we had a good mess hall while stationed in Kentucky. Overseas it was more powdered eggs,” laughed Dieck.

“It was a good experience. It was good to be disciplined.” Dieck had advice for those who are enlisted, “Make the best of it. Whatever you do, do it with the best of your ability.”

By the time Harland Chapman enlisted, the ink was barely dry on his paperwork when the Korean War ended. “I was in basic training when the war ended and that was fine with me,” the 84-year-old veteran expressed. Chapman is a regular at the school’s Veterans Day Program, “This is a great program. I’ve been attending this program for the past 12 years. It’s a great program for the school to host.”

After breakfast, everyone walked to the gymnasium for the program. The prelude introduced the high school band playing “Hurray! Hurrah!”.

A posting of the colors and the POW/MIA flags were recognized. Gratitude, recognition and thanks were expressed to the veterans by the students, School Board President Brad Ritchie and those who spoke. Keynote speaker was Robert Schneider.

After the closing ceremony there was a moment of silence. The end of the program was indicated through the musical notes of Taps and the recession of colors.



Color Guards of Shiocton Post and Unit 512 American Legion and Auxiliary and Junior Auxiliary participated in the Posting of the Colors for the Veterans Day program. – Photo by Nancy Cipollone



Army veterans Robert Dieck and Harland Chapman attended the Veterans Day Program at the Shiocton Schools. – Photo by Nancy Cipollone



Volunteers serving breakfast at the Veterans Day program were Shiocton High School students: Selina Enders, Melanie Herb, Carley Kriewaldt, Paige Scott, Peyton Bauman, Cloie Rose. – Photo by Nancy Cipollone