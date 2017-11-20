Rock Ledge gets new reading incentive

Mr. Seefeldt and Mrs. Kaczorowski’s third grade classes listen to a Blizzard player as he reads a book. – Submitted photo

Rock Ledge Elementary kicked off a new reading incentive on Nov. 8, teaming up with the Green Bay Blizzard. The Blizzard brought six players and team staff members to Rock Ledge, where they talked about the differences between indoor and outdoor football, the importance of reading, and read a book to each classroom. When students read a specified number of minutes, they receive a free Blizzard ticket to the home opener in February 2018. The Blizzard Organization will donate $5 back to Rock Ledge Elementary for every additional ticket purchased by the family to attend the game with their child! The reading incentive is just one of many events organized by the Rock Ledge PTO.

Mrs. Potter and Mrs. Hauser’s 4K a.m. classes with a Blizzard player (holding book). – Submitted photo