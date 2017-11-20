Seven Seymour wrestlers placed at the Preseason Trackwrestling Championship National Tournament in La Crosse, Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 11. This tournament is very tough to place at, as wrestlers from many states attend.



10th grader Brady Eick took 4th place. – Submitted photos



12th grader Thomas Peters took 3rd place.



9th grader Wyatt Kaczrowski took 2nd place.



3rd grader Aiden Peters took 1st place.



4th grader Cael Leisgang took 1st place. – Submitted photos



1st grader Cash Leisgang took 1st place.

7th grader Noah Gorecki took 1st place.