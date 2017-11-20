Seymour senior performs at WSMA

Jonathan Tesch, a senior at Seymour Community High School performed with the WSMA State Honors Band on Oct. 26 in Madison. He has been playing oboe for six years and also performs on both alto saxophone and percussion with other ensembles at Seymour High School. Over 1,300 students from around the state of Wisconsin auditioned this past year for the state honors ensembles. Conductor of this year’s band was composer and adjunct professor of music at UW-River Falls, Jack Stamp. Jonathan performed on oboe with the band where he had a solo section on the “Romanza” by Ralph Vaughan Williams. He also had the chance to play English Horn on the “Gumsucker’s March” by Percy Grainger.

This year’s honors concerts (orchestra, band, treble choir, mixed choir, and jazz ensemble) will be aired on both Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio.



Jonathan Tesch performing last spring at St. Norbert College in an octet that was conducted by his sister, Lizzie Tesch. – Submitted photo