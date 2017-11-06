Seymour’s Cook to participate in All Star game in New Orleans

Benjamin Cook, a Seymour 8th grader, was named an Offense-Defense All-American and invited to participate in the 12th Annual Offense-Defense Bowl festivities taking place this December in New Orleans, Louisiana!

Ben played running back, tight end, linebacker, punter and field goal kicker for the undefeated Seymour 8th grade team. He was selected for this honor from an outstanding group of thousands of athletes across the country.

Ben played well this season by displaying speed, good hands, and the ability to earn yards after contact as a running back and tight end. Defensively his eye for the ball, ability to close quickly and contain the ball carrier made him one of the top middle school middle linebackers in Wisconsin. His booming Punts made a big difference in field position for the opposition. His football knowledge, toughness and leadership easily validated the Bowl Selection Committee’s choice for the All-American honor.

The 12th Annual O-D All-American Game Week includes an All-Star football game showcasing 88 of the top high school seniors in the country, and has featured current NFL and College Stars such as Heisman Trophy winners Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton, as well as Joe Haden, Dez Bryant, and many others.

Seymour 8th grader Benjamin Cook has been selected to play in the 12th Annual Offense-Defense Bowl this December in New Orleans. – Submitted photo