What a difference a year makes for the Seymour boys basketball squad.
Sophomores Riley Murphy and Rhett Driessen both played a lot as freshmen, and Trent Blake as a sophomore last year.
That experience played a key role in the Thunder opener against host Ashwaubenon on Tuesday, November 21.
Seymour would hang on to pull out a 59-55 win over the Jaguars and Head Coach Jon Murphy, in his 31st season, likes what he sees out of his young squad.
Seymour, like last year, had a lead but had difficulties closing out the game. It wasn’t until Ashwaubenon pulled within three points that Driessen was able to drain a free throw for the “W”.
Murphy and Driessen were the 1-2 scoring punch and Murphy said guard Trevor Cornell was a big part of the offense.
“Ashwaubenon, with a new coach and no game film, it was a big win for us,” Murphy said.
Thunder boys notch first win of the season
