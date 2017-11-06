Thunder swimmers ready for sectionals

Swimmers and divers for the Seymour Thunder are hoping for a strong sectional as they completed a very good season.

The Division 2 sectional was held at Ashwaubenon on November 3 – 4. As of press time, no results were made available.

Bay Conference Meet

The Lady Thunder finished second with 308 points while Sturgeon Bay led the meet with 397.

The finish gave Seymour a tie for the meet giving them a share of the conference title, the first time ever they shared or won the conference outright.

Results of this meet will be available at www.advertisercommunityews.com and in the November 13 publication.

Dual Meet versus Sturgeon Bay

The Thunder swim team had a dual meet against Sturgeon Bay on Tuesday, October 17, on Senior Night. Both teams coming into the meet undefeated, they knew there were going to be a lot of close races. The Thunder went on to lead the entire meet winning 91-79. The JV swimmers also won 63-46. Seymour’s relay teams for the 200 medley took first and third. (Emily Klawiter, Lauren Klawiter, Colleen Lemke, Lauren Rottier & Lindsey Scheurer, Makenzie Samson, Danielle Milheiser, Raven VandenLangenberg). Charis Herb placed second in the 200 freestyle and Hannah Schultz placed third. In the 200 IM, Colleen Lemke lead the way with a time of 2:27.45. Finishing both first and second were Lauren Rottier and Lauren Klawiter in the 50 freestyle. Kiara Lamb placed third in the 100 fly. Lauren Rottier also placed first in the 100 freestyle along with Megan Krueger placing third. In the 500 freestyle, Colleen Lemke finished second and right behind was Charis Herb in third. The 200 free relay team (Lauren Rottier, Raven Vandenlangenberg, Lauren Klawiter, Colleen Lemke) took first with a time of 1:49.79 and Kersten Thibodeau, Megan Krueger, Hannah Schultz, and Makenzie Samson placed third. Raven VandenLangenberg placed second in the 100 backstroke and the Klawiter sisters (Lauren and Emily), finished first and second in the 100 breaststroke. Ending the meet with the 400 free relay was Hannah Schultz, Charis Herb, Megan Krueger, and Emily Klawiter finishing second and Raven VandenLangenberg, Morgan Seitz, Kersten Thibodeau, and Danielle Milheiser finishing third. Seymour still remains undefeated in the Bay Conference.

Manitowoc Invite

On October 14, the Seymour girls swim team competed at the Manitowoc Invite. Out of seven teams, the Thunder took 1st, making them back to back champions at the meet. In the 200 medley, Seymour had 3rd and 5th place finishes. (Emily Klawiter, Lauren Klawiter, Colleen Lemke, Raven VandenLangenberg & Lindsey Scheurer, Makenzie Samson, Danielle Milheiser, Kersten Thibodeau). Emily Klawiter took 3rd in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:17.17 making it her best time of the season. Colleen Lemke and Danielle Milheiser took 3th and 6th in the 200 IM. Lauren Rottier placed 2nd in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Danielle Milheiser also took 6th in the 100 butterfly. In the 100 freestyle, Raven VandenLangenberg took 5th and Hannah Schultz took 6th. Colleen Lemke led the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:45.70, which was only five seconds away from the school record time. Charis Herb also took 6th in the 500 freestyle. The 200 free relay team of Lauren Rottier, Makenzie Samson, Lauren Klawiter, and Colleen Lemke took 3rd. In the 100 backstroke, Raven VandenLangenberg took 5th. Lauren Klawiter, Emily Klawiter, and Makenzie Samson took 2nd, 3rd, and 5th in the 100 breaststroke. In the 400 freestyle relay, the Thunder took 4th and 6th. (Lauren Rottier, Raven VandenLangenberg, Hannah Schultz, Emily Klawiter & Danielle Milheiser, Morgan Seitz, Charis Herb, Megan Krueger). This was a great boost of confidence for the Thunder. Seymour is still undefeated overall and have a big meet coming up against Sturgeon Bay next Tuesday.

Marinette Dual

The Seymour girls swim/dive team remains undefeated. On Tuesday, October 10th, Varsity won 128-31 and the JV swimmers won 58-4 against Marinette. There were a lot of great swims that were swum Tuesday evening. Many personal times were beaten by the team. The 200 medley relay (Emily Klawiter, Makenzie Samson, Colleen Lemke, Raven VandenLangenberg), the 200 free relay (Lauren Rottier, Raven VandenLangenberg, Hannah Schultz, Emily Klawiter), and 400 free relay (Megan Krueger, Raven VandenLangenberg, Lindsey Scheurer, Hannah Schultz) all placed first. The 200 free relay (Makenzie Samson, Kersten Thibodeau, Megan Krueger, Morgan Seitz) and the 400 free relay (Danielle Milheiser, Amanda Linskens, Aubrey Buchholtz, Colleen Lemke), both placed second. The 200 medley relay (Danielle Milheiser, Amanda Linskens, Kiara Lamb, Megan Struble), placed third. Seymour managed to take first in every single event. Those included Hannah Schultz in the 200 free, Lauren Rottier in the 200 IM, Morgan Seitz in the 50 free, Makenzie Samson in the 100 fly, Emily Klawiter in the 100 free, Amanda Linskens in the 500 free, Lindsey scheurer in the 100 back and Emily Klawiter in the 100 breaststroke. Second place finishes were recorded by Aubrey Buchholtz in the 200 free and the 100 back, GraceAnn Geiger in the 200 IM, Megan Krueger in the 50 free, Kiara Lamb in the 100 fly, Hannah Schultz in the 100 free, Liz Wix in the 500 free, and Lauren Rottier in the 100 breaststroke. There were also couple of third place finishes by Alyssa Helmrick in the 200 free and Kersten Tibodeau in the 100 breaststroke. Erin Schuh also broke the school’s diving record with a score of 202.95.