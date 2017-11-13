Two Thunder swimmers headed to state

This is Junior, Erin Schuh, first year of diving.

Coach Sarah Tracy said, “Her nine years of gymnastics has helped her to transition over to diving. She has overcome a lot of fears and adjusted to learning to hitting water versus landing on a mat. Erin’s willing to try new things has really been an asset as she learns new dives. Erin is also a pole vaulter which helps her overcome certain fears when trying different and difficult dives.

Erin said, “I am really excited about going to state and being a gymnast has helped get me here.

Lauren Klawiter, is a freshman who has been swimming in a swim club since she was six years old. Coach Tracy said, from the first day, breaststroke has been her main stroke and she has done a great job improving over the years. Lauren has a drive and tenacity, where she hates to lose, so in tight races, it is nice to see her step up and compete. Lauren is a three sport athlete and continues to train hard and improve all her skills, regardless of the sport.

Lauren said, “I am excited that I’m the first freshman from Seymour to compete at the state swimming and diving meet. I am eager but also nervous.

Good luck at state girls.



Erin Schuh looks like shes flying as she practices one of her dives. – Photo by Linda Titel



Lauren Klawiter shows great form doing the breast stroke during practice on Tuesday, November 7. – Photo by Linda Titel



Lauren Klawiter and Erin Schuh bid a farewell before heading to the state championships in Madison. Schuh will be competing in diving and

Klawiter will be competing in the swimming category. – Photo by Nancy Cipollone