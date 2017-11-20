V-I-C-T-O-R-Y

Seymour Thunder shake things up at state championships

By Nancy Cipollone

Reporter

SEYMOUR — The Seymour High School Thunder Swim and Dive Team ended their season by attending the 48th Annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Girls Swimming and Diving Championship., Nov. 10-11, 2017.

Lauren Klawiter, placed 14 in the 100 yard breaststroke and Erin Schuh took home seventh place in the diving category.

It was a very rewarding way to end the season explained Coach Sarah Tracy, “this is the first time that the swimming and dive team have sent two students to state in the same year.” “It’s exciting to see that the girls hard work paid off.”

Hard work is an understatement. Prepping for state is about preparing one’s body and mind — including giving up soda. Meditation and diet play a part with prepping the girls so they are emotionally and physically prepared to compete. “I am preparing and training their mind and body,” added Tracy.

Klawiter has been swimming since the young age of six. Competing at state level is nothing new to the swimmer, at age 12 she competed at state and brought home fourth place. With her recent recognition, she has proven that she has successfully mastered the dual requirement of the breaststroke. “Being active in sports has taught me about being a team leader and it’s also improved my motivation,” Klawiter explained.

Difficult and fun are two words Klawiter uses to describe her love of the sport. Her dedication, sacrifices and self-discipline two words for the sport have been very rewarding. “I’m proud of myself,” Klawiter humbly said.

What does Klawiter say about her teammate Erin Schuh? “She’s crazy in a good way and she’s a great teammate,” laughed the swimmer.

With nine years of gymnastics under her belt and an avid pole vaulter, Schuh found the transition to diving a very smooth process. “Pole vaulting and diving both require a certain level of body control,” explained Schuh.

When it comes to competition, she preps herself mentally, “I remain calm and focused with the outlook of having fun.” She shares one of her favorite pep talks from a coach, “when I was in gymnastics, our coach would play inspirational videos like the Rocky movies.” It’s evident that those inspirational videos made an impact on the three sport athlete.

What does Schuh say about her teammate Lauren Klawiter? “She’s outgoing, has a powerful attitude and makes me laugh.”

Now that the girls are done with the season, they will unwind with a little rest and relaxation. “I will be having mashed potatoes at Thanksgiving,” Klawiter confessed. Schuh has her own way of unwinding by listening to music, “my favorite song is ‘Big Spender’ by A$AP Rocky,” laughed the diver.

The WIAA goes back to 1916 with the start of a boys baseball program. In 1970, the association introduced the girls swimming and diving championships. In 1992 the competition was moved to a two-division format.

Lauren Klawiter is a freshman and lives with her parents, sister and three dogs.

Erin Schuh is a junior and lives with her parents, brother and family pets: a dog, cat and a rabbit.



Lauren Klawiter and Erin Schuh relaxing after placing at the 48th Annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Girls Swimming and Diving Championships. – Photo by Nancy Cipollone