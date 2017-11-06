Veteran’s Day provides respect for local Wisconsin Army Cadet



Private 1st Class Gavin Neuman, left, poses with his uncle, Sgt. 1st Class Vern Kempen, as they both serve in the Wisconsin Army Cadets. This Veteran’s Day, Neuman is proud of his family’s contribution to the military and to those who have served and protected their country. – Submitted photo

A young Wisconsin Army Cadet is proud of his duties he provides for his program.

Fifteen-year-old Gavin Neuman understands his role and services he provides for the community, but does not consider himself a Veteran.

Come Veteran’s Day he pays homage to his great-grandfathers and uncle and to all the veterans who have protected and served.

“I look up to them a lot,” he says of his family of Veterans. “It’s awesome to hear of their experiences. Someday I would like to be able to tell my kids and grandkids about them and all the stuff I experienced.

“Any military member that has stories about their experiences I love hearing. It’s so fascinating and awesome to hear.”

His great grandfather Myron Spranger served as Sgt. 1st Class in the Korean War. He served 21 years in the Army. His other great grandfather Dennis Neuman served in the Army and drove truck and hauled ammunition.

His Uncle Vern Kempen used to be an instructor for the cadet program and served as Sgt. 1st Class.

His uncle got Gavin into the Wisconsin Cadet program. He just graduated from the CLC Leadership course which provides training to become leaders.

He now is a Cadet Private 1st Class but has higher ranking set as goals.

“This gives me a lot of opportunities to experience what the military-style life is like,” he said. “It pushes me my limits and shows me what I’m capable of doing. It teaches me a lot of central life skills and how to be a better leader.”

He considers himself a soldier due to the similar experiences he has to to those who have been deployed because he has been through basic training.

“Basically I have a lot of the same general knowledge and experiences as a non-deployed soldier but as far as the advance things, they are not quite as drilled into me as it would be with an active soldier,” Gavin said.

Being a sophomore at Seymour High School, the program helps him focus more.

“Overall it’s just a lot of fun.”

He sees himself pursuing a career in the military.

“Ideally I would like to be an Indirect Fire Infantryman or a Calvary Scout,” Gavin said.

He said the main point of the Cadet program is to get younger people interested in the military and give them the opportunity to see what it is like.

In the Army Cadets, one can join any branch of the military but it doesn’t have to be in the Army. He said you can join any branch you want.

Gavin goes for training at the National Guard Armory in Appleton

One 5-day period throughout the year the cadets go to Fort McCoy and serve as drill instructors for boy scouts.

When they go out and do military operations they go to either the Fox Valley Tech or NWTC shoot house where they learn training for law enforcement.

“We have simulation rounds which are basically small paint balls shot out of N4 airsoft gun.

They also go to the Seymour Aquatic Center for their aquatic combative training.

Gavin is proud of providing color guard services for the veterans returning home from the Old Glory Honor Flight.

“I get a lot more appreciation for everything they (veterans) have done,” he said. “I have a lot more appreciation and respect for veterans and military members before I was in the program (Wisconsin Cadets).”