All Skill Levels Welcome!
• We will teach you how to skate! WAYHA offers development from learning to skate to learning to play hockey
• Welcoming youth boys and girls ages 3-14
• Free equipment rental for first year athletes
• Multiple child discount (2nd year or more children receive $25 discount)
• Girls developmental team option
• $80/year, all ages, all abilities. Girls may also elect to join existing competitive teams.
Important Dates to Remember
• Online registration begins in mid-August (fee information available at www.wayha.com under ‘Registration’ link)
• FREE learn to play hockey night in December at Waupaca Expo Center
• Open skate many Saturday and Sunday evenings October-March. (See online
‘Open Skate’ link for schedule) Skate rental available.
Additional information is posted at www.wayha.com or follow WAYHA on Facebook at WAYHA Waupaca Area Youth Hockey Association.
WAYHA: Waupaca Area Youth Hockey Association
