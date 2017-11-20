All Skill Levels Welcome!

• We will teach you how to skate! WAYHA offers development from learning to skate to learning to play hockey

• Welcoming youth boys and girls ages 3-14

• Free equipment rental for first year athletes

• Multiple child discount (2nd year or more children receive $25 discount)

• Girls developmental team option

• $80/year, all ages, all abilities. Girls may also elect to join existing competitive teams.

Important Dates to Remember

• Online registration begins in mid-August (fee information available at www.wayha.com under ‘Registration’ link)

• FREE learn to play hockey night in December at Waupaca Expo Center

• Open skate many Saturday and Sunday evenings October-March. (See online

‘Open Skate’ link for schedule) Skate rental available.

Additional information is posted at www.wayha.com or follow WAYHA on Facebook at WAYHA Waupaca Area Youth Hockey Association.