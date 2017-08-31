AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY

American Legion Auxiliary

Krause-Kraft Unit 106 – Seymour

Meetings 1st Monday of the month – 7:00 p.m.

American Legion Clubhouse  322 W Pearl St, Seymour, WI

contact: President Becky Mueller  920-833-6048 or 920-464-0320

ALA Nov 5 minutes

2 comments for “AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY

  1. seymour
    31 August 2017 at 4:25 PM

    Hi Suzanne,

    How can I help you with your American Legion Auxiliary question? Please email me directly at becky.m@adcommnews.com.

    thanks, Becky Mueller Unit 106 Seymour

  2. Suzanne Sellers
    22 August 2017 at 10:31 AM

    Please call me in reference to my membership. Thank you.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *